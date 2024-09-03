Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in Leidos by 8.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 2,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Leidos Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $158.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

