Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,739 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 1.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.88% of Carrier Global worth $500,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 208,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE CARR opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

