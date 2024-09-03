CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $26.84 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $26.84 million and $503,317.30 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,389.82 or 1.00270659 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007851 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03267136 USD and is up 17.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,852,632.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

