Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CELC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of CELC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 150,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,563 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Celcuity by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth $21,583,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 92.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

