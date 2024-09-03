Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,900 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 967,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Central Puerto Price Performance

CEPU stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

