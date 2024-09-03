Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CC. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE CC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 49,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 169.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $1,228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth $2,504,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

