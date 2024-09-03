Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 764 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $33,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

