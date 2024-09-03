Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,530,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 22,080,000 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,963 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,005,000 after purchasing an additional 510,664 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,543,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,774. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

