Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,900 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 554,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 409.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.33. 20,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,427. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business's fifty day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

