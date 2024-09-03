Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after buying an additional 495,879 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron stock opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average is $155.63. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

