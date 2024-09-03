Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

WMB opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

