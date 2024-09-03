Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Devon Energy by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 592,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,420,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 551,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,418,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

