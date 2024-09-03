Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $130.35 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hess to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.