Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5,344.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.