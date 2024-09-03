Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

