Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.