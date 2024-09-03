Chromia 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.95 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Chromia has a total market cap of $147.93 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 831,882,353 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

