Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 602.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $284.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.78. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $198.67 and a 52 week high of $284.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

