Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.20 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 258,121 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 382,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.