CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,162 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

