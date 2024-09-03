CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $127.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.