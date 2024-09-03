CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,073 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

