CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $17.84 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

