CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $21.40 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $345.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $372.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

