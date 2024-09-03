CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $27.06 Million Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.27% of TransAlta worth $27,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,145,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after buying an additional 740,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 1,899,671 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 796,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,902,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 98,334 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.91.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

