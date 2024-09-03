CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $145.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.