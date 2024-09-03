CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 578 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $24,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,797 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,558 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $268.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.05 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

