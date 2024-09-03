Ciena (CIEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ciena Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

