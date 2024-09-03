Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cintas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $799.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cintas has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $812.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $749.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $695.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Shares of Cintas are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

