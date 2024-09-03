Citigroup Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $378.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $303.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.77.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $343.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,485,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

