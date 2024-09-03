Citigroup Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $345.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $375.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $356.00 price target (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.65.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

