Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 777,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,291. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

