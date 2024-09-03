Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $245.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.04 and a 200-day moving average of $212.77. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $247.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

