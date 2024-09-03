ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

CLIR opened at $0.75 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 3,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 223.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

