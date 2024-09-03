CM Management LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Coherus BioSciences accounts for 1.7% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.96% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 694.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 346,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 107,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

