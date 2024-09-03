CM Management LLC Increases Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Talos Energy comprises 2.2% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $77,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at $13,693,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at $8,505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Talos Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Talos Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE TALO traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 225,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,222,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,741,105.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,199,000 shares of company stock worth $13,035,570. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.