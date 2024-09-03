CM Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Cognition Therapeutics worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 82,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGTX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

