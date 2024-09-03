CM Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

CM Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 446.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 1,222,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,366. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.