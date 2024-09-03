Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after buying an additional 210,780 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

