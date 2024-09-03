Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

