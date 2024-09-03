Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.
