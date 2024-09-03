Cogent Communications’ (CCOI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCOI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,860. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,444,627.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

