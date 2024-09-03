Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.32

Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Coles Group’s previous final dividend of $0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.51.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

