Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.64. The stock had a trading volume of 928,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $731,843,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

