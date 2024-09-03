Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 9,322 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $251,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

