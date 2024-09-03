Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $360.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.56 and its 200-day moving average is $341.60. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

