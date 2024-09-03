Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 18,753 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,753 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $88,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.