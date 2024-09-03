Comparing Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 28.79% 7.66% 1.54% JBG SMITH Properties -25.40% -6.64% -2.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chimera Investment and JBG SMITH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $772.90 million 1.61 $126.10 million $1.53 10.12 JBG SMITH Properties $604.20 million 2.49 -$79.98 million ($1.39) -12.52

Analyst Ratings

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimera Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chimera Investment and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.97%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Chimera Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Chimera Investment pays out 91.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Chimera Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats JBG SMITH Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities. It invests in investment grade, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

