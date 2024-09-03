Comparing WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) & Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services -1.10% 9.96% 0.85% WesBanco 15.22% 5.90% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and WesBanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $164.85 million 5.88 $22.69 million N/A N/A WesBanco $831.96 million 2.30 $159.03 million $2.40 13.39

Analyst Ratings

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Burke & Herbert Financial Services.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 WesBanco 0 4 3 0 2.43

Burke & Herbert Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.48%. WesBanco has a consensus target price of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services is more favorable than WesBanco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. WesBanco pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

WesBanco beats Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential mortgage, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. In addition, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

