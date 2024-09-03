Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Stock Down 0.2 %

BBCP stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $351.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

